Kanagawa: Man, 22, fatally stabs self after injuring girlfriend

KANAGAWA (TR) – A 22-year-old man fatally stabbed himself after stabbing his girlfriend, who was seriously injured, at their residence in Yamato City on Monday, police said, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 5).

At around 5:55 a.m., Maya Takahashi, 21, alerted police. “My boyfriend stabbed me, then he stabbed himself,” she reportedly said.

Officers from the Yamato Police Station arriving at the residence found Ryogo Kumagai collapsed and bleeding inside with stab wounds to the back and arms. Meanwhile, Takahashi was found with wounds to the abdomen.

Kumagai was transported in an unconscious state to a hospital where he was later confirmed dead. The condition of Takahashi is not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers later retrieved a knife that is believed to have been used in the incident.

Takahashi and Kumagai shared the residence. They are believed to have experienced trouble in their relationship prior to the incident, police said.