Kanagawa: Girl and man nabbed for abandoning corpse of her 5-month old girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a teenage girl and a 26-year-old for allegedly abandoning the corpse of her infant daughter in Hadano City, reports NHK (April 25).

Sometime between Saturday and Sunday morning, the girl, 18, and Takumi Kanbara, a company employee, allegedly left the body of her daughter, aged 5 months, at his residence.

According to police, the body was placed in a plastic container and the lid shut. The body of the child showed no signs of external wounds.

Both suspects admit to the allegations, police said. They were sent to prosecutors on Mondahy.

The girl is an industrial painter. She lives with her family. Kanbara is her acquaintance.

At around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, the girl went to work. Her mother then noticed that her granddaughter was not present and alerted police. The body was found on Sunday.

The child was confirmed alive as recently as Friday.

Both suspects have also hinted at killing the child. Police are now seeking the cause of death.