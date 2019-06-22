Kanagawa fugitive: Police release new images of Makoto Kobayashi

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police on Friday released more images showing a a 43-year-old convict who evaded capture in the town of Aikawa earlier this week, reports TBS News (June 21).

At around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, seven members of law enforcement, including two police officers and five staff members from the Yokohama District Public Prosecutor’s Office, attempted to apprehend Makoto Kobayashi at a residence. However, the convict fled the scene after producing a knife.

Kobayashi was then seen traveling in a black Honda Fit sedan on the Tomei Expressway in the direction of Nagoya. The vehicle was later found abandoned about 7 kilometers from the residence.

Kobayashi was seen in footage taken from a security camera at a convenience store in the Tsumadaminami area of Atsugi City at around 6:30 p.m. that same day. About 90 minutes later, he was spotted in security camera footage taken at another convenience store in Atsugi.

Clothing changes

During his time on the run, Kobayashi is changing his clothing. At the time of his escape, he was wearing a white cap, white t-shirt and shorts. In the footage shot at the first convenience store, he was dressed all in black. However, he was wearing short pants, sandals and yellow t-shirt over a black long-sleeve shirt inside the second convenience store.

Kobayashi stands 171 centimeters tall. After he fled, police publicly released a portrait photograph of him. On Friday, images of Kobayashi shot in the second convenience store were released.

Last September, the Odawara branch of the Yokohama District Court handed Kobayashi a three-year, eight-month prison term for theft, trespassing, inflicting bodily injury and violating the Stimulants Control Law. The defense appealed the ruling. However, the Tokyo High Court upheld the ruling on February 8.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of Kobayashi, who was placed on a nationwide wanted list on Thursday, on suspicion of interfering with the duties of a public servant.