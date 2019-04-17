Kanagawa cops seize suspected serial spitter in Yokohama

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested a 57-year-old man who is suspected of spitting on several women at a rail station in Yokohama’s Naka Ward since last year, reports Fuji News Network (Apr. 16).

At just before 9:00 a.m. on Monday, Teiichi Soma, a company employee, allegedly spit saliva on the clothes of a woman, 22, on a platform of the JR Negishi Line at Kannai Station.

Soma, who has been accused of assault, admits to the allegations.

Since last November, multiple women have reported being spit on their backs by an unknown person. Police investigating the rash of cases subsequently dubbed the culprit “peppe,” meaning dirty.