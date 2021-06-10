Kanagawa cops seize 50 illegal pachinko machines from Yokohama parlor

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have seized more than 50 illegal pachinko machines from a parlor in Yokohama City, reports NHK (June 9).

Early Wednesday, police raided parlor Lucky in Naka Ward and arrested three employees, including 50-year-old Hisashi Horibe. They all admit to the allegations.

According to police, Lucky has provided customers the opportunity to gamble on 56 em>pachi suro (pachinko slot) machines deemed illegal since it opened in April.

Police also cited nine customers present at the time of the raid for illegal gambling.

Lucky included a double door and a security camera system to monitor persons coming and going.

Police also seized 4.5 million yen in cash.

Police are now attempting to locate other employees and management of the parlor.