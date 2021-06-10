 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kanagawa cops seize 50 illegal pachinko machines from Yokohama parlor

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on June 10, 2021

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have seized more than 50 illegal pachinko machines from a parlor in Yokohama City, reports NHK (June 9).

Early Wednesday, police raided parlor Lucky in Naka Ward and arrested three employees, including 50-year-old Hisashi Horibe. They all admit to the allegations.

According to police, Lucky has provided customers the opportunity to gamble on 56 em>pachi suro (pachinko slot) machines deemed illegal since it opened in April.

Police seized 56 illegal pachinko machines from Lucky in Yokohama on Wednesday (Twitter)

Police also cited nine customers present at the time of the raid for illegal gambling.

Lucky included a double door and a security camera system to monitor persons coming and going.

Police also seized 4.5 million yen in cash.

Police are now attempting to locate other employees and management of the parlor.

