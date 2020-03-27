 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Kagoshima: Corpse of man, 55, found in residence

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on March 27, 2020

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of the corpse of a man inside his residence in Kanoya City on Wednesday, reports Kyodo News (Mar. 26).

At around 11:35 p.m. on Wednesday, police working off a tip found Masaki Yoshii collapsed and bleeding inside the residence, located in the Airacho Kamimyo area.

Yoshii was later confirmed dead. He had suffered wounds to several locations on his body, police said.

A man was found dead inside his residence in Kanoya City on Wednesday (Twitter)

According to police, Yoshii shared the residence with his mother Iyoko. Just before the discovery, she heard a strange noise. After finding her son collapsed in the residence, she alerted her daughter, who then telephoned emergency services.

Yoshii managed a meat-processing factory. On the day of the incident, he left work at around 5:00 p.m.

Police plan to use the results of an autopsy to determine the cause of
death. The case is being treated as murder.

