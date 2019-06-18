Kagoshima cops launch murder case after elderly woman found dead in residence

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have launched an investigation after an elderly woman was found dead in her residence in Amami City on Sunday, reports Jiji Press (June 17).

At around 8:50 a.m., a relative visiting the residence, located in the Nazekomatacho area, found the woman, aged in her 80s, collapsed on her side and bleeding from her mouth atop a bed.

Emergency personnel arriving at the residence confirmed the woman dead at the scene, police said.

The interior of the residence showed no signs of a struggle, and there were no reports of loud sounds or screams coming from inside, police said.

Another relative visited the residence three days before and found the woman to be fine. The second relative arrived at the residence after not being able to contact the woman.

Police will use the results of autopsy to determine the cause of death. The case is being treated as murder.