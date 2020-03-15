Kagoshima: Boyfriend of woman dies after she drives off with him clinging to hood

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – A man died in a fall from the vehicle of his 39-year-old girlfriend after she drove off during a dispute in Makurazaki City on Saturday. The woman was later arrested, police said, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Mar. 15).

At around 3:00 a.m., Yuka Uezono, of no known occupation, drove out of a parking lot at her residence with boyfriend, 33-year-old Kusano, clinging to the outside of the car.

After several hundred meters, he fell from the vehicle on a road in the Wakabacho area, resulting in a fractured skull and broken bones in the chest.

The boyfriend was confirmed dead at a hospital about 6 hours later, the Makurazaki Police Station said.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of murder, Uezono said that she intended to shake her boyfriend off the vehicle.

Just before the incident, Uezono and her boyfriend got into a dispute in the parking lot. Immediately after he fell from the car, the suspect fled the scene. However, she returned shortly thereafter, police said.

At the time, officers suspected that Uezono had been drinking, according to NHK (Mar. 15). Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.