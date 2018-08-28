Kagoshima: Accused women’s underwear thief found with 300 pairs

KAGOSHIMA (TR) – Kagoshima Prefectural Police have arrested a male nurse over the alleged theft of women’s underwear in Kagoshima City, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 28).

On Tuesday, officers at the Kagoshima Police Station filled several tables with the roughly 300 pairs of women’s underwear confiscated from the residence of 48-year-old Mutsuo Tsutae.

Thus far, police have accused Tsutae of trespassing into a Kagoshima City residence and stealing two pairs of women’s underwear hanging out to dry on the balcony.

The suspect, who has been accused of theft, admits to the allegations, telling police he started stealing the garments about four years ago.

Based on security camera footage taken at the residence, Tsutae surfaced as a person of interest. During a subsequent search of the suspect’s residence, located in the town of Masagocho, the 300 pairs put on display on Tuesday were found.

Police are now investigating whether to accuse Tsutae of theft in other cases.