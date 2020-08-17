Kagawa: Man accused of fatally stabbing male acquaintance

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police arrested a 60-year-old man over the alleged fatal stabbing of a male acquaintance in Takamatsu City, reports Nippon News Network (Aug. 14).

At just before 9:00 a.m. on August 14, Sueharu Yokota, of no known occupation, allegedly used a knife to repeatedly stab Takumi Takeuchi, 50, in the lower back and abdomen at the residence of the victim in the Shiogamicho area.

Takeuchi was confirmed dead about 90 minutes later at a hospital, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of murder later that day, Yokota denied the allegations. “I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted.

Yokota, who also lives in Takamatsu, added that prior to the incident he and Takeuchi had gotten into a fight. After Takeuchi hit him with a bottle, Yokota reached for the knife and carried out the crime.

Yokota was also injured in the incident. Police arrested him at just before 5:00 p.m. that day after he received medical treatment.

Police are now investigating the circumstances that led to the incident.