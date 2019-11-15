Kagawa: Man, 28, incinerated corpse of father at Takamatsu residence

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police arrested a 29-year-old man after he was found to have incinerated the corpse of his father at a residence in Takamatsu City, reports TBS News (Nov. 15).

Between October 30 and November 13, Takashi Hayashida allegedly burned the corpse of his father, 70-year-old Akira, inside the residence, located in the Konancho area.

Hayashida, who was accused of destruction and abandoning of a corpse on Thursday, admits to the allegations, police said.

The residence also serves as the office for a pet services company that employs Hayashida. Akira, who lived in a separate location, was the president of the company.

On November 1, a woman living with Akira reported him missing with police.

During the course of the subsequent investigation, police did not find Akira’s body. However, bloodstains and a large quantity of ashes were retrieved from an incinerators on the property.

“We got into a job-related dispute,” Hayashida was quoted by police.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.