Kagawa: Male tenant of residence found hanged, second corpse in bag

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectural Police launched an investigation after the discovery of two corpses inside a residence in Takamatsu City on Monday, reports NHK (Feb. 17).

At just before 9:00 a.m., officers working off a tip entered the apartment, located in a building in the Kozaihonmachi area, and found a 65-year-old male occupant hanged by his neck in a room.

They then found a second corpse, whose gender is not known, stuffed inside a plastic bag. Police also found what is believed to be a will inside the room.

The man shares the residence with his wife, aged in her 50s. Police suspect that it is her corpse that was found in the bag.

A relative tells NHK that the wife has been “out of contact for two or three years.”

Prior to the discovery, the landlord of the unit noticed an accumulation of newspapers outside the residence. With the door locked, police were then summoned to the scene.

Police are now seeking to identify the second corpse. The case is being treated as a abandoning a corpse.