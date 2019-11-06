Kagawa: Gang of 3 robs elderly woman of ¥20 million

KAGAWA (TR) – Kagawa Prefectura Police are hunting for three persons who robbed an elderly woman of 20 million yen in Takamatsu City last week, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Nov. 3).

At around 12:30 a.m. on November 2, the three perpetrators burst into the residence and threatened the 81-year-old woman, who lives alone. “Money, money,” one of them reportedly said.

After binding the hands of the woman with tape and covering her with a futon, the trio stole a safe containing 20 million yen in cash, stock certificates and a handbag.

The woman suffered light injuries to her wrists, the Takamatsu-Minami Police Station said.

Police suspect that the perpetrators entered the residence by breaking a window on the first floor.

The gender, approximate ages and descriptions of the persons are not known. Their whereabouts are sought on suspicion of robbery resulting in injury.