Kabukicho host accused of assaulting female customer over unpaid bill

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on September 26, 2019

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old bar host over the alleged assault of a female customer over an unpaid bill in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Sept. 26).

In June, Takuya Takahashi, employed at a club in the Kabukicho red-light district, allegedly grabbed the hair of the woman, aged in her 30s, inside a separate club and dragged her. He also kicked her.

The woman suffered injuries that will require three weeks to heal, police said.

Takuya Takahashi (Twitter)

According to police, the woman had accumulated a debt of 1.7 million yen at the suspect’s club.

“Rage filled inside me when I saw her playing around at another club while still owing money,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.

