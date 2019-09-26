Kabukicho host accused of assaulting female customer over unpaid bill

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 31-year-old bar host over the alleged assault of a female customer over an unpaid bill in Shinjuku Ward, reports TBS News (Sept. 26).

In June, Takuya Takahashi, employed at a club in the Kabukicho red-light district, allegedly grabbed the hair of the woman, aged in her 30s, inside a separate club and dragged her. He also kicked her.

The woman suffered injuries that will require three weeks to heal, police said.

According to police, the woman had accumulated a debt of 1.7 million yen at the suspect’s club.

“Rage filled inside me when I saw her playing around at another club while still owing money,” the suspect was quoted by police in admitting to the allegations.