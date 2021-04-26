Juku teacher suspected of having girl send nude photos

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a teacher at a specialty school over the alleged sexual abuse of a high school girl, reports the Sankei Shimbun (April 22).

Last month, Ryohei Ebihara, a 32-year-old teacher at a juku (cram) school, allegedly had the girl send him about a dozen nude photos of herself via social social media.

Then, on April 11, he lured the girl to a hotel in the prefecture where he carried out acts deemed obscene. Police allege that Ebihara knew the girl was a minor.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of producing child pornography and violating a prefectural ordinance about the healthy upbringing of youths on April 22, Ebihara admitted to the allegations, the Chiba-Kita Police Station said.

According to police Ebihara, who lives in Funabashi City, and the suspects were acquaintances before the incident.

On April 14, the girl’s mother contacted police. An analysis of the girl’s mobile telephone led investigators to the suspect.