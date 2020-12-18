Juku teacher accused of illicit filming of student under desk

CHIBA (TR) – Chiba Prefectural Police have arrested a teacher at a specialty school in Funabashi City over the alleged illicit filming of a female high school student, reports Chiba Nippo (Dec. 17).

On the afternoon of December 13, Daisuke Noma, 41, allegedly used a smartphone to take tosatsu, or voyeur, footage of the girl, 16, inside a classroom of the juku (cram) school.

In carrying out the crime, which took place over a three-hour period, Noma photographed up the skirt of the girl from under a desk while seated opposite her.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance on Wednesday, Noma admitted to the allegations. “I thought it would be easy to film up the student’s skirt since it was short,” the suspect was quoted by the Funabashi-Higashi Police Station.

Noma lives in Inage Ward, Chiba City. In addition to teaching, he is a magician who performs under the name Daisuke Hewga.

During the incident, the girl noticed the suspect behaving suspiciously. After the session, she and her parents visited the police station.

The suspect also told police that he began doing tosatsu photography in November.