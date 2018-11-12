JICA trainee accused of molesting female university student in Kitakyushu

FUKUOKA (TR) – A male trainee for the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) from Afghanistan has been arrested over the alleged molestation of a female university student in Kitakyushu City earlier this year, reports Kyodo News (Nov. 9).

At around 10:00 p.m. on October 16, Naseem Ibrahimi, 36, allegedly fondled the chest of the girl, a 19-year-old resident of Yahatanishi Ward, on the premises of JR Yahata Station.

Ibrahimi, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations. “I touched the girl’s breasts, but she was laughing,” the suspect was quoted by the Yahata-Higashi Police Station.

The arrest is the second of Ibrahimi, who arrived in Japan on October 13. Police have also accused him of massaging the right arm of a woman, 25, at a supermarket in Kitakyushu on October 18.