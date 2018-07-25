Japanese national denies passing marijuana to international school students

TOKYO (TR) – A 20-year-old Japanese national denies supplying marijuana to international school students in custody on drug-related charges, Tokyo Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday, reports TV Asahi (July 24).

According to police, Japanese national Franklin Singer denies supplying marijuana and other drugs to the students — four boys and girls of Japanese nationality aged 17 and 18 — who have been sent to prosecutors over the alleged possession of the illegal drug.

Police have also accused the four suspects and a fifth, a British national, also a minor, of using cocaine in a park toilet in the Shiroganedai area or Minato Ward around March 26. All of the suspects, who have been accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law, admit to the allegations, police said.

The five youths got to known one another through a social-networking service and by attending parties. Meanwhile, Singer is a graduate of an international school, police said.

In May, some of the suspects are believed to have used cocaine and marijuana prior to going to a club in the Roppongi entertainment area. Once the club closed, an officer on patrol found the youths gathered in a parking lot nearby. During questioning, usage of cocaine emerged, police said.