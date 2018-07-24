4 international school students accused of using cocaine in park toilet

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested four students from international schools over the alleged use of cocaine at a park in Minato Ward, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (July 24).

According to police, the students, four boys and girls of Japanese nationality aged 17 and 18, are alleged to have used cocaine in a toilet at the park, located in the Shiroganedai area, around March 26. A fifth youth, who is a British national, has also been arrested on the same charges.

All of the suspects, who have been accused of violating the Narcotics Control Law, admit to the allegations. The four Japanese nationals have already been sent to prosecutors over the alleged possession of marijuana.

According to police, the suspects received cocaine and marijuana from Franklin Singer, a 20-year-old Japanese national residing in Shinagawa Ward. Police have apprehended Singer over the alleged distribution of marijuana.

SNS

The five youths got to known one another through a social-networking service and by attending parties, police said.

In May, some of the suspects are believed to have used cocaine and marijuana prior to going to a club in the Roppongi entertainment area. Once the club closed, an officer on patrol found the youths gathered in a parking lot nearby. During questioning, usage of cocaine emerged, police said.