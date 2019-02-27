Iwate: Man dead, wife injured after stabbing; son arrested

IWATE (TR) – Iwate Prefectural Police have arrested a 29-year-old man following a stabbing incident that left both of his father dead and mother injured at their residence in Morioka City on Tuesday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Feb. 26).

At around 11:40 a.m., a neighbor alerted police to the scene. Officers arriving at the residence arrested Takayuki Endo, of no known occupation, over the alleged stabbing of his mother, 61-year-old Chikako, in the shoulder with a fruit knife.

The suspect’s father, 66-year-old Matsuji, was found collapsed in a corridor and bleeding from wounds to his upper body. He was confirmed dead at a hospital about one hour later, according to the Morioka-Higashi Police Station.

The suspect, who has been accused of attempted murder, admits to the allegations, police said.

In addition to his parents, the suspect shares the residence with his younger brother, police said.

A motive for the crime has not yet been determined. Based on the results of an autopsy to be conducted on on Wednesday, police will decide whether to change the charges against the suspect to murder.