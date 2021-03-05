Industrial waste collector accused of molesting elementary school girl

KANAGAWA (TR) – Kanagawa Prefectural Police have arrested an industrial waste collector over the alleged molestation of an elementary school girl in Yokohama City, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 4).

On February 4, Takumi Shibata, 38, allegedly touched the body of the girl on a road in Izumi Ward.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of indecent assault, Shibata admitted to the allegations, according to the Izumi Police Station.

Before the incident, the girl returned home from school. She then went out to play. “Let’s have a good time,” Shibata said in calling out to her.

Shibata became a person of interest for police after an examination of security camera footage.

Police are investigating whether he was behind other cases involving other girls that have taken place in the same area since February.