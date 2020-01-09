Ikebukuro plaza to be used for public viewing during Olympics vandalized

TOKYO (TR) – A plaza in Ikebukuro that will be used as a public viewing location for the upcoming Olympic Games was vandalized last month, the local government said.

According to the Toshima Ward government, a security guard found red and blue paint sprayed at nine locations of the Global Ring plaza, including the ground and pillars, at around 9:30 a.m. on December 28.

In one area, the extent of the paint reached 1.8 meters high and 1.2 meters wide.

An examination of security camera footage showed at least one suspicious person in the area the night before.

Located inside the West Exit Park near JR Ikebukuro Station, Global Ring opened last November. The plaza includes a cafe, stage and fountain. During the Olympic Games, visitors will be able to watch

events at the plaza.

Tokyo Metropolitan Police are treating the case as property damage.