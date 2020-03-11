Ibaraki: Woman confesses to burying corpse of newborn at residence

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 35-year-old woman after she confessed to burying the corpse of her newborn in Mito City three years ago, reports TV Asahi (Mar. 11).

Around July, 2017, Natsuko Nishimura, a temporary worker, allegedly buried the corpse of her newborn at her then apartment, located in the Motoyoshidacho area.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse on Wednesday, Nishimura admitted to the allegations, the Mito Police Station said.

At the time, the woman was living in the apartment with a man. She later moved to Fukushima Prefecture.

On February 13, Nishimura confessed to the crime at the Nihonmatsu Police Station in Fukushima. “I was worried because I buried [the body] a while ago, and it cannot stay there any longer,” she said.

Officers from the Mito Police Station later visited the apartment and discovered skeleton of a newborn buried in the ground. Nishimura added that she gave birth inside the apartment.

The gender of the infant and cause of death are not known, police said.