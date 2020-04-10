Ibaraki: Tokyo cop suspected of stealing woman’s underwear

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 23-year-old police officer stationed in Tokyo over the alleged theft of a woman’s underwear in Ryugasaki City one year ago, reports Jiji Press (Apr. 9).

Sometime between the night of March 6, 2019 and the following morning, Taito Ikeda, stationed at the Tama-Chuo Police Station, alleged snatched four undergarments from the living room of the 57-year-old woman.

Ikeda admits to the allegations, the Ryugasaki Police Station said.

According to police, Ikeda was living in Ryugasaki at the time. He joined the Tama-Chuo Police Station the following April.

At least one of the garments belonged to a member of the woman’s family. The woman reported the theft on March 7, 2019.

“We will take appropriate action based on the results of the investigation,” a representative of the Tokyo Metropolitan Police was quoted.