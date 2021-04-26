Ibaraki prosecutor suspected of filming up skirt of high school girl

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a public prosecutor over the alleged illicit filming of a high school girl in Mito City last week, reports the Mainichi Shimbun (April 25).

According to the Mito Police Staton, Yasuhiro Takahashi is an assistant officer of the Mito District Public Prosecutor’s Officer.

At around 7:30 a.m. on April 23, Takahashi, 42, allegedly took tosatsu footage up the skirt of the girl, 17, inside a carriage of the JR Joban Line train as it traveled between Tomobe and Uchihara stations.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating the prefectural public nuisance ordinance, Takahashi admitted to the allegations, police said.

According to police, a male witness of the incident inside the train apprehended Takahashi and called police.

“It is regrettable that a staff member was arrested,” said Soji Ishii of the Mito District Public Prosecutor’s Office. “We will take appropriate measures based on the results of the investigation.”