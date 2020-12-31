Ibaraki police shoot, injure drunk man wielding knife during fight

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Police shot and injured a 25-year-old man who wielded a knife during a fight in Kasama City on Wednesday, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 30).

At just past 5:00 a.m., police received a call about a fight between two men at an apartment building.

Officers arriving at the scene found Kazuki Ikeda wielding a knife with a 40-centimeter-long blade during a fight with a second man.

After Ikeda refused to drop the weapon, one officer shot him in the back and side. He was then arrested on suspicion of violating the Swords and Firearms Control Law.

Ikeda, who had been drinking just before the incident, is now receiving medical treatment at a hospital. His injuries are not considered life-threatening, police said.

“After [Ikeda] refused to heed the warning, he was shot,” the Kasama Police Station said in commenting on the matter.