Ibaraki: Murder-suicide suspected after corpses found in vehicle and residence

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are investigating what is believed to have been a murder suicide after the discovery of corpses in a burned-out vehicle and a residence, TBS News (May 7).

At around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a garbage collector tipped off police after finding a vehicle on fire in the riverbed of the Kinugawa River in Yuki City.

Officers arriving at the scene pulled a charred corpse of unknown gender from the vehicle.

The vehicle was registered to an address in nearby Chikusei City. Officers visiting the residence found a woman, believed to be in her 70s, bludgeoned inside.

The woman was confirmed dead at the scene. A blood-stained weapon was also discovered inside, police said.

An elderly couple lives in the residence. Police suspect that the body found in the vehicle is that of the male resident. He is believed to have fatally bludgeoned his wife before taking his life in the vehicle.

Police are now seeking to confirm the identities of the bodies.