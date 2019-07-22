 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ibaraki: Man with knife robs pachinko parlor

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on July 22, 2019

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed a pachinko parlor in Sakuragawa City early Monday, reports TBS News (July 22).

At just before 3:00 a.m., the male intruder entered the parlor and held a knife up to two assistant managers. “Open the safe,” he reportedly threatened.

After removing about 8.8 million yen in cash from the safe the perpetrator tied up both employees and fled the scene.

A pachinko parlor in Sakuragawa City was robbed early Monday (Twitter)

Neither employee was injured in the incident, police said.

Believed to be in his 20s, the perpetrator stands up to 190 centimeters tall. Dressed entirely in black, he had a ski mask over his face.

