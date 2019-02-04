 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Ibaraki: Man wielding knife attempts to rob convenience store

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 4, 2019

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who wielded a knife during the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Shimotsuma City early Monday, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 4).

At around 4:00 a.m., the perpetrator approached the counter of the store, pretending to buy a can of coffee. After pulling out a knife, he threatened a male cashier. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said.

When the cashier moved to a back room, the suspect fled the scene with the coffee, according to police.

A man wielding a knife attempted to rob a convenience store in in Shimotsuma City early Monday (Twitter)

In security camera footage released by police, the man, believed to be in his 30s, is shown wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a hat with a camouflage pattern. He stands up to 175 centimeters tall, police said.

