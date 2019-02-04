Ibaraki: Man wielding knife attempts to rob convenience store

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are seeking the help of the public in locating a man who wielded a knife during the attempted robbery of a convenience store in Shimotsuma City early Monday, reports Nippon News Network (Feb. 4).

At around 4:00 a.m., the perpetrator approached the counter of the store, pretending to buy a can of coffee. After pulling out a knife, he threatened a male cashier. “Hand over the money,” he reportedly said.

When the cashier moved to a back room, the suspect fled the scene with the coffee, according to police.

In security camera footage released by police, the man, believed to be in his 30s, is shown wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and a hat with a camouflage pattern. He stands up to 175 centimeters tall, police said.