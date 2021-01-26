Ibaraki: Man placed 700 prank calls to taxi firm

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a 32-year-old man for allegedly placing prank calls to a taxi firm in Koga City last year, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 25).

Between last July and December, Hayato Iwasaki made 700 calls to the firm in which he either remained silent or a made an insulting remark, such as “die” and “you moron.”

Upon his arrest on suspicion of disruption of business, Iwasaki admitted to placing the silent calls.

The president of the firm said that Iwasaki placed up to 30 calls per day. “We really cannot tolerate this [kind of thing],” the president said.