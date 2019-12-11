Ibaraki: Man, 40, dressed as woman while stealing skirt from school girl

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police last month arrested a 40-year-old man for allegedly stealing the skirt of a high school girl in Joso City, a crime he committed while dressed as a woman, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Nov. 19).

At around 10:00 a.m. on September 27, Hiroaki Yoshiba, a company employee, lured the girl, 16, into the garden of a private house and allegedly stole her skirt (valued at around 5,000 yen). He is also alleged to have fondled her body.

The suspect, who has been accused of robbery and indecent assault, admits to the allegations, according to the Joso Police Station.

At the time of the crime, Yoshiba, a resident of Noda City, was attired in a white blouse and skirt.

The arrest is the second for Yoshiba. Police first accused him of trespassing into a women’s toilet at a department store in Joso on November 8. After his first arrest, the course of the investigation led police to the incident at the private house.

Yoshiba is suspected in several other incidents in Joso in which the perpetrator dressed as a woman. One of those cases involved a chikan (molester).