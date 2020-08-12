Ibaraki: Corpse of woman from Saitama found in river

IBARAKI (TR) – The corpse of a woman found in a river in Hitachinaka City this week is that of a woman from Saitama Prefecture, police said, reports the Ibaraki Shimbun (Aug. 11).

On August 7, the body of the woman was found on a bank of the Naka River about 200 meters from its confluence with the Naruto River.

Three days later, the Hitachinaka Police Station said that the body is that of a 47-year-old woman from the town of Miyashiro.

The cause of death was suffocation as a result of a pressure applied to the neck area. She is believed to have died the day before the discovery, police said.

Police are treating the case to be the result of foul play.