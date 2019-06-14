Ibaraki cops hunt for man over convenience store robbery

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police are hunting for a man who robbed a convenience store in Mito City early on Friday, reports TV Asahi (June 14).

At around 1:30 a.m., the perpetrator pulled out a knife after requesting a pack of cigarettes from a female clerk at the outlet of 7-Eleven. He then fled the scene with 39,000 yen in cash from the register and the cigarettes.

The clerk was not hurt in the incident, and there were no customers present, police said.

In security camera footage released publicly by police, the man is shown wearing a knit cap, breathing mask, a green jacket and black pants. Believed to be in his 20s, he stands about 170 centimeters tall.

Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of robbery.