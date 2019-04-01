Ibaraki: City staffer accused of molesting woman at festival

IBARAKI (TR) – Ibaraki Prefectural Police have arrested a staff member for Koga City over the alleged molestation of a woman at a festival last year, reports Jiji Press (Mar. 29).

At around 9:00 p.m. on December 1, Kazunari Tamai, 41, came from behind the woman, aged in her 30s, on a road in the Honcho area and repeatedly fondled her buttocks during the Koga Lantern festival.

Tamai, who has been accused of indecent assault, denies the allegations, according to the Koga Police Station.

The festival, which is also known as the Kanto Strange festival, attracts large crowds near JR Koga Station.

The matter emerged when the woman lodged a complaint with police the following day. Tamai emerged as a person of interest after police received witness testimony.