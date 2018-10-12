Hyogo: Man stole gun from officer ‘to commit suicide’

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 37-year-old man who stole a pistol from an officer on a road in Itami City, a crime the suspect claims he committed to kill himself, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Oct. 11).

At around 9:40 p.m. on Wednesday, police received a report about a traffic accident involving a vehicle and a bicycle. A 22-year-old male officer who arrived at the scene then began questioning the rider of the bicycle, Kosuke Umegaki, a part-time worker living in Nishinomiya City.

During the discussion, Umegaki allegedly grabbed the pistol belonging to the officer without uttering a word and kicked him in the abdomen. The officer suffered light injuries in the incident, police said.

Umegaki, who has been accused of robbery resulting in injury and interfering with the duties of a public servant, admits to the allegations. “With the gun, I wanted to commit suicide,” the suspect was quoted by police.