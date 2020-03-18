Hyogo: Man fatally bludgeoned in Amagasaki; assailant on run

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police are looking for the male assailant in the fatal bludgeoning of a man in Amagasaki City on Tuesday, reports Fuji News Network (Mar. 18).

At around 11:10 a.m., a passerby alerted police about “two men fighting, [with one] using a concrete block” on a road in the Nagasunishidori area near JR Amagasaki Station.

Shuji Yoshida, 70, who suffered severe head trauma, was transported to a hospital in a state of cardiac arrest. He was later confirmed dead, police said.

According to a witness, the assailant fled the scene after the incident. Believed to be in his 40s, he stands about 170 centimeters tall. At the time of the incident, he was wearing red clothing.

Since Yoshida was found to be in possession of 100,000 yen in cash, police do not believe the motive for the crime was robbery.

Police are seeking the whereabouts of the assailant on suspicion of murder.