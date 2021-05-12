 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hyogo man does ‘not remember’ exposing self to woman in train

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on May 12, 2021

HYOGO (TR) – Hyogo Prefectural Police have arrested a 58-year-old man over for allegedly exposing himself to a woman inside a train earlier this year, reports the Kobe Shimbun (May 11).

At around 7:15 p.m. on March 26, the suspect, a company employee, allegedly exposed his lower body to the woman, 29, while she was seated inside a JR Kobe Line train traveling between Kakokawa and Nishi-Akashi stations.

During the incident, which extended for nearly 10 minutes, the suspect also touched his genital area, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of violating a prefectural public nuisance ordinance, the man said, “I do not clearly remember.”

When the train arrived at Kakokawa Station, the woman exited the carriage and reported the incident to a nearby koban police box.

The man lives in Kakokawa City. Police identified him by viewing security camera footage.

