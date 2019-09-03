Hyogo: Boy, 16, hit and killed by train in apparent suicide

HYOGO (TR) – A high school boy was hit and killed by a train at a railway station in Kakogawa City on Monday in an apparent suicide, police said, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (Sept. 1).

At around 4:05 a.m. the boy, 16, leaped from a platform at JR Higashi-Kakogawa Station and into the path of a limited-express train on the Sanyo Main Line as it traveled between Omi-Shiotsu and Himeji stations.

The boy, a second-year student living in Kobe’s Tarumi Ward, was confirmed dead at the scene, police said.

Based on security camera footage, police suspect that the boy intentionally jumped in front of the train in taking his life. No note was found at the scene.

That day, the boy was set to attend his first day of school for the term. His mother told Mainichi Broadcasting System (Sept. 2) that there was nothing unusual about her son prior to the incident.

The incident caused trains to be delayed or suspended, inconveniencing about 9,800 commuters.