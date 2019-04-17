Hostesses accused of stealing wallet from drunk pedestrian in Ueno

TOKYO (TR) – Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a pair of hostesses over the alleged theft of the wallet of a drunk pedestrian in the Ueno entertainment area of Taito Ward last year, reports TV Asahi (Apr. 17).

In June, Hisako Nakagami, the 50-year-old manager of a “snack” hostess club, called out to the man, a 39-year-old company employee, as he commuted home. “Why not come to my place for drink,” she reportedly said.

While Nakagami embraced the victim, who had just been out drinking, her employee, a 41-year-old Chinese national, stole his wallet, containing about 190,000 yen in cash, from his tote bag.

“I didn’t do it,” Nakagami was quoted by the Ueno Police Station in denying the allegations. “I don’t know anything.” The Chinese national also denies the allegations.

According to police, the suspects were seen carrying out the theft in security camera footage. They are under investigation over possible involvement in other crimes.