Hokkaido woman arrives at police station: ‘My child’s corpse is at my house’

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 28-year-old woman after the discovery of the corpse of a child at her residence in Tomakomai City, reports Fuji News Network (Dec. 1).

On Monday, Aimi Tokuda, of no known occupation, arrived at the Tomakomai Police Station. “My child’s corpse is at my house,” she reportedly said.

Officers arriving at her residence in the Hokkocho area found the body inside. The child, believed to be aged 2 or 3, had been dead for at least several months.

Upon her arrest on suspicion of abandoning a corpse that night, Tokuda admitted to the allegations, police said.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are seeking the cause of death.