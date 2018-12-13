Hokkaido: Vietnamese national sought over hammer attack

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police are searching for a 37-year-old male Vietnamese national after he allegedly attachked his roommate with a hammer in Obihiro City on Tuesday, reports TBS News (Dec. 13).

At around 10:20 p.m., Dang Thien Phong, a technical intern, allegedly used the hammer to strike the head of his male roommate, 22, during a dispute at the apartment they share in the Nishi area.

Dang then fled the scene. He is believed to have left with the hammer and a knife, according to police.

The roommate, who is also a technical intern, suffered light injuries, police said.

Standing 177 centimeters tall, Dang has a medium build. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a brown t-shirt. He cannot speak Japanese, police said.

Police also released an image showing the suspect. In the image, he is shown with medium-length hair.

Police have mobilized 100 officers to search for Dang.