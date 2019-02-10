 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hokkaido: Shrine priest, 68, accused of paying school boy for sex

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on February 11, 2019

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 68-year-old priest at a shrine in Hakodate City for allegedly paying a high school boy for sex last year, reports Fuji News Network (Jan. 24).

In April, Hiroshi Sawaguchi, the chief priest at Takaho Jinja shrine, located in the Kamiyunokawacho area, allegedly paid the boy, then 17, to engage in acts deemed obscene.

“The age of the other party was ambiguous, but I acted committed the sex act,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Hiroshi Sawaguchi
Hiroshi Sawaguchi (Twitter)

According to police, Sawaguchi met the victim via a social-networking service. During their exchange, the suspect suggested an amount of 3,000 yen.

