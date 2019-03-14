Hokkaido: Nude man molests woman on Sapporo street

HOKKAIDO (TR) – At the time of the incident, the mercury stood at around minus 3 degrees Celsius — and he was only wearing glasses.

Hokkaido Prefectural Police are searching for a man who while fully nude molested a woman in Sapporo’s Higashi Ward last week, reports Sankei Sports (Mar. 8).

At around 1:00 a.m. on March 8, the man, attired only in a pair of glasses, allegedly fondled the chest and lower body of the woman, aged in her 20s, as she commuted home from a shopping trip on a road on Higashi Ward.

According to the Higashi Police Station, the perpetrator fled the scene after the incident. While attempting to fend off the attack, the woman suffered an unspecified injury to her right hand.

Standing around 170 centimeters tall, the man is believed to be in his 40s or 50s. Police are seeking his whereabouts on suspicion of indecent assault.