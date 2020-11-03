Hokkaido: Man suspected of stabbing ex-wife before balcony leap

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police are planning to question a man who is suspected of stabbing his former wife in Chitose City on Monday before attempting to take his life, reports NHK (Nov. 2).

At around 8:50 a.m., police received a call about “a man going on a rampage with knife.”

Officers arriving at a residence in the Azusa area found the former wife, 30, collapsed and bleeding from her abdomen on the second floor.

Meanwhile, the man, aged in his 30s, was unconscious outside the residence. He also had a gash to his neck.

The man was transported to a hospital in an unconscious state. The woman, who lives in the residence, suffered injuries that are not considered life-threatening, the Chitose Police Station said.

According to a witness, the man stabbed his former wife, slashed his neck and leaped from the balcony on the second floor, police said.

On four occasions in the past, the woman had consulted with police about domestic violence from her former husband, according to Nippon News Network (Nov. 2).

After the man recovers, police plan to question him on suspicion of attempted murder.