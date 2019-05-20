Hokkaido: Man shoots father with crossbow

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police last week arrested a 29-year-old man who went missing after shooting his father with a crossbow in the town of Hidaka, reports Fuji News Network (May 18).

At around 10 a.m. on May 11, Mamoru Tanii shot his father, 59-year-old Hiroki, at Tomikawa Gloria Home, with the small-sized crossbow a care facility where both the suspect and victim are employed.

“My intention was to kill,” the suspect was quoted by the Monbetsu Police Station in admitting to the allegations.

According to police, the arrow injured the lip of the victim. He was later taken to a hospital with an injury not considered life-threatening.

Hiroki is a doctor at the facility, which is housed in a building that includes a floor that serves as a residence for the family.

Prior to the incident, the suspect expressed “dissatisfaction” regarding work to his father in an argument. After the shooting, the whereabouts of the suspect became unknown.

On May 16, the sister of the suspect sought the help of police in locating the suspect. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on May 18.