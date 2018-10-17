 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Hokkaido: Man, 82, fatally assaults wife in Kushiro

By Tokyo Reporter Staff on October 17, 2018

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested an 82-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of his wife at their residence in Kurshiro City, reports Fuji News Network (Oct. 16).

At some time on Monday, Sei Morishita is alleged to have repeatedly beat his wife, 80-year-old Chiyo, in the head. At around 10:30 p.m., the couple’s son arrived home and found his mother not breathing.

Emergency personnel transported Chiyo to a hospital, but she was later confirmed dead, police said.

“I beat her in the face, but I did not intend to kill,” the suspect was quoted by police.

An examination of the body of Chiyo revealed the existence of bruises to her face and upper body, leading police to believe she was regularly abused.

A neighbor tells TV Asahi (Oct. 16) that they heard the couple argue in the past.

Police are investigating whether to apply manslaughter charges to the suspect.

