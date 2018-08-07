Hokkaido: Man, 49, strangles mother to death in Hakodate

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old man over the killing of his mother at her home in Hakodate City on Sunday, reports the Sankei Shimbun (Aug. 6).

That morning, Osamu Tanabe, of no known occupation, allegedly strangled his mother, 69-year-old Mieko, to death at the residence, located in the Honcho area.

At just past 8:00 a.m., Tanabe visited a nearby police box to confess to the crime. Officers visiting the residence found Mieko collapsed in the living room.

The Hakodate-Chuo Police Station said on Monday that the results of an autopsy revealed the cause of death be suffocation. Tanabe was arrested that same day on suspicion of murder.

According to police, Tanabe did not live in the residence with his mother. Police are now seeking a motive for the crime.