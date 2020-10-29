Hokkaido: Man, 29, arrested over fatal assault of woman in Sapporo

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police arrested a 29-year-old man over the alleged fatal assault of a female acquaintance at his residence in Sapporo on Wednesday, reports NHK (Oct. 29).

At just past 9:00 p.m., Kosei Mori, a demolition worker, is alleged to have repeatedly struck the woman, believed to be in her 60s, in the face inside his residence in a multi-tenant building in the Minami area of Chuo Ward.

Afterward, Mori alerted emergency services. The woman was unconscious

upon being transported to a hospital. She was later confirmed dead, police said.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted murder, Mori admitted to the allegations. “I hit her to kill her,” the suspect was quoted by police.

Mori is believed to have shared the residence with the woman. A male neighbor was quoted a saying that the suspect and the woman were fighting around the time of the incident.

“You are awful,” he reportedly said. “I’m sorry,” she responded.

In addition to confirming the identity of the woman, police are investigating the circumstances that led to the incident and whether to change the charges to murder.