Hokkaido: Grape farmer, 39, accused of dumping corpse of wife in mountains

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have arrested a male grape farmer for allegedly dumping the corpse of his wife in a mountainous area of Mikasa City, reports Jiji Press (Dec. 19).

According to the Iwamizawa Police Station, Yuki Arai, 39, dumped the corpse of his wife, 36-year-old Chie, in the mountainous Nishikatsurazawa area of the city on around November 2.

Arai, who has been accused of abandoning a corpse, admits to the allegations. The suspect has also hinted at involvement in her killing, police said.

On November 5, Arai consulted with police, falsely saying, “My wife has not returned home.” On Tuesday, police began questioning him on a voluntary basis about the case. During the discussion, he confessed to “dumping the body of my wife in a river.”

At around 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, police found several sections of a corpse in the location the suspect described. The body is believed to belong to Chie, police said.

The couple has a son. In April, they began living separately, police said.

Police are continuing the investigation on suspicion of murder.