Hokkaido: Elderly couple accused of killing ‘violent’ son

HOKKAIDO (TR) – Hokkaido Prefectural Police have accused an elderly couple of killing their son at their residence in Otaru City after he began to behave in a “violent” manner, reports the Hokkaido Shimbun (Aug. 5).

According to the Otaru Police Station, Miyoko Honma, 75, and her husband, 76-year-old Kenji, allegedly used a pillow to smother their 50-year-old son to death at the residence, located in the Shinko area.

At around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Miyoko tipped off police saying that her son “was out of control and acting violently.” Officers arriving at the residence found Miyoko pressing the pillow onto her son’s face.

The son was later confirmed dead prior to arrival at a hospital. Police subsequently arrested the couple on suspicion of attempted murder.

The suspects share the residence with their son. In addition to investigating the circumstances that led to the death of the son, police are considering changing the charges against the couple to murder.